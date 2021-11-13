Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) Insider Ursula (Uschi) Schreiber Purchases 100 Shares

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) insider Ursula (Uschi) Schreiber bought 100 shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$114.51 ($81.79) per share, with a total value of A$11,451.00 ($8,179.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.98.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous Final dividend of $0.53. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 81.64%.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

