Ditto Achieves Market Cap of $2.53 Million (DITTO)

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last week, Ditto has traded down 8% against the dollar. Ditto has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $39,962.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ditto coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001533 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00072951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00074134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00097569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,610.02 or 0.07182272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,184.40 or 0.99997301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ditto

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official website for Ditto is ditto.money . The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com

Buying and Selling Ditto

