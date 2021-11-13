Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

DIISY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of DIISY stock remained flat at $$15.10 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $18.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

