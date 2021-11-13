Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.29 EPS

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%.

Shares of DDS stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.46. 431,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,372. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $364.08. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.77%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dillard’s stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Dillard’s worth $14,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.40.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

