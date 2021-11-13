DigixDAO (DGD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $62,212.00

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One DigixDAO coin can now be bought for about $886.63 or 0.01385675 BTC on exchanges. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $72.36 million and $62,212.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.16 or 0.00356587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00053436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.31 or 0.00223968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00090453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 81,612 coins. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

