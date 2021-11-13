Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.53, but opened at $24.84. Digi International shares last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 334 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 1.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 20.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 50.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

