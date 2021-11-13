Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.53, but opened at $24.84. Digi International shares last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 334 shares trading hands.
The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.56.
Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)
Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.
