Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,018 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.12% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $11,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DBD. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

DBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

