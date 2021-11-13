Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at $1,328,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 290,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 284.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 286,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 18.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,643,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 253,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSX opened at $4.85 on Friday. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -142.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

