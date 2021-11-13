DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

DMAC stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 246,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,618. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $78.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.41. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

In other news, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. bought 20,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $62,794.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 43,582 shares in the company, valued at $165,611.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 55,322 shares of company stock valued at $184,545 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of DiaMedica Therapeutics worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DMAC shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

