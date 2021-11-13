Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC grew its position in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Diageo by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

DEO stock opened at $204.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.69. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $205.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

