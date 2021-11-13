dHedge DAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $583,666.00 (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $18.34 million and $583,666.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001476 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.28 or 0.00224855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00089612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,502,144 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

