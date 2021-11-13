Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

DXT stock opened at C$8.75 on Friday. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$5.34 and a 52 week high of C$9.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$569.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$173.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dexterra Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total value of C$53,975.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,209.64.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

