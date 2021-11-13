Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
Separately, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.
DXT stock opened at C$8.75 on Friday. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$5.34 and a 52 week high of C$9.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$569.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55.
In other news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total value of C$53,975.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,209.64.
About Dexterra Group
Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.
