Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.80 ($33.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.25 ($27.36).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €17.04 ($20.04) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.37.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

