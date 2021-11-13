Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target to GBX 2,400

Entain (LON:ENT) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,370 ($30.96) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENT. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded Entain to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt upgraded Entain to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,138 ($27.93).

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 1,997.50 ($26.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of £11.71 billion and a PE ratio of 85.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,041.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,861.40. Entain has a one year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66).

In other Entain news, insider Stella David bought 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,053 ($26.82) per share, for a total transaction of £74,975.56 ($97,956.05). Also, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of Entain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($26.54), for a total value of £263,359.77 ($344,081.23).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

