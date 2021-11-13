Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $260.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $375.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.85.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $208.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.67. PayPal has a 52-week low of $183.54 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

