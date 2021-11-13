Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €245.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €289.00 ($340.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €293.00 ($344.71) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €277.83 ($326.86).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.