Desjardins Lowers Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$244.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$280.00 to C$244.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BYD. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$256.85.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$212.04 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$201.92 and a 1 year high of C$267.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$243.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$233.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$546.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$531.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 5.7900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

