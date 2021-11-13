Desjardins Boosts InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target to C$21.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IIPZF. CIBC raised their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIPZF opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $14.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.022 dividend. This is a positive change from InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

