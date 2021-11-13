DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online service which includes games, e-commerce, entertainment, healthcare, automotive and other diversified offerings. DeNA Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

DeNA stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. DeNA has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.56.

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

