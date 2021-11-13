Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €150.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €158.33 ($186.27).

ETR DHER opened at €113.50 ($133.53) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €91.00 ($107.06) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €115.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €116.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.33.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

