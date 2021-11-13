Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Up 3.7%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN) shot up 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. 235,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 352,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a market capitalization of C$22.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.28.

About Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN)

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

