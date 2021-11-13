Deeper Network Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $185.55 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00072918 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00073996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00097909 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,627.53 or 0.07223346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,178.83 or 1.00180032 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

