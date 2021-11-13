DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on DBVT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 34,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,234. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in DBV Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,695,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DBV Technologies by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after buying an additional 490,072 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in DBV Technologies by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,328,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 241,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $970,000. 33.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DBV Technologies (DBVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.