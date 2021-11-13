DAV Coin Trading Down 2.7% This Week (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.06 or 0.00388821 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,593.35 or 1.01655932 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00038244 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00050547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.