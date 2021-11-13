Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.88, for a total value of $2,863,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $2,073,450.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, David M. Obstler sold 1,704 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $232,323.36.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $193.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.30. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $197.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,378.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,196,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,518,000. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.10.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.