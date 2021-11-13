DarioHealth (DRIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 377.14%. On average, analysts expect DarioHealth to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DRIO opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

In other news, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $83,202.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,454 shares of company stock worth $1,482,518. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DarioHealth stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) by 219.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DarioHealth were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DRIO shares. Aegis lowered their target price on DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DarioHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.35.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

