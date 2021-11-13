Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Up 9%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s stock price shot up 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.50 and last traded at $71.31. 8,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,557,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.01.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. The company had revenue of $585.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 113.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

