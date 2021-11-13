DAOventures Market Capitalization Tops $1.28 Million (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOventures has a market cap of $1.28 million and $3,015.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005608 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012259 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00005938 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

