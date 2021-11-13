Dafna Sharir Sells 2,265 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE ORA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.93. The stock had a trading volume of 275,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.37.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,936 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

