DA Davidson Lowers Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Price Target to $15.00

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 106.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Airspan Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

MIMO stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. Airspan Networks has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.50.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.29). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airspan Networks will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Oak Management Corp purchased a new position in Airspan Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,309,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airspan Networks Company Profile

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.