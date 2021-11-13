Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.95

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.50. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 13,679 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.86 million during the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative return on equity of 5,487.48% and a negative net margin of 3.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

