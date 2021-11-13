CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $105.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.11.

Shares of CVS opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.93. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

