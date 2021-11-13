CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $96.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

