CUE Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $206,643.71 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for $27.13 or 0.00042410 BTC on popular exchanges. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $206,643.71 and approximately $720.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 40% lower against the US dollar.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

