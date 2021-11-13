Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 8,745 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 130.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,981,000 after buying an additional 170,655 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 819,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after buying an additional 125,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after buying an additional 75,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,431,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,507,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.74 and a 200 day moving average of $106.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. This represents a yield of 0.9%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

RLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

