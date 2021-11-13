Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 59,437 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 237.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,437 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 101.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 166,547 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $16,916,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 762.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 102,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 127.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 42,532 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 295.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 167,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -173.37 and a beta of 2.54.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -1,169.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.