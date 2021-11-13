Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,924 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Sumo Logic worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at $233,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUMO. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

In other Sumo Logic news, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,812 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $68,349.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $499,888.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,913 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,209. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

