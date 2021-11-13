Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 6,471 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 105.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $1,195,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 167,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 36.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CarMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 564,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $148.81 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMX. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

