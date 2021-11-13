Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 61,164 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,164 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 141,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 23,034 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 806,700 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,307,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 96,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $15.66 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

