Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $64.06 on Friday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

