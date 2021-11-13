CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $1.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $1.00.

NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 29,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.