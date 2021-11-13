CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $1.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $1.00.
NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.35.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.99%.
About CSI Compressco
CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.
