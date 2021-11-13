Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CRKN stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $3.97. 61,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,760. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRKN shares. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

