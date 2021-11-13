Critical Survey: ATA Creativity Global (AACG) and The Competition

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ATA Creativity Global to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ATA Creativity Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A ATA Creativity Global Competitors 338 1181 1445 39 2.39

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 97.71%. Given ATA Creativity Global’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ATA Creativity Global has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global’s competitors have a beta of 0.46, suggesting that their average share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $24.85 million -$14.13 million -22.10 ATA Creativity Global Competitors $486.41 million -$10.90 million -21.61

ATA Creativity Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global. ATA Creativity Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -6.22% -4.89% -1.82% ATA Creativity Global Competitors -0.88% -37.17% 5.13%

Summary

ATA Creativity Global competitors beat ATA Creativity Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. The company was founded by Kevin Xiaofeng Ma and Walter Lin Wang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.