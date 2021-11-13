Critical Review: Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) vs. Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG)

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

This table compares Simply Good Foods and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simply Good Foods 6.54% 10.44% 6.04% Sow Good N/A -61.18% -51.72%

Simply Good Foods has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of Simply Good Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Simply Good Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Simply Good Foods and Sow Good’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simply Good Foods $1.01 billion 3.77 $40.88 million $0.67 58.97 Sow Good $470,000.00 30.25 -$5.32 million N/A N/A

Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Simply Good Foods and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simply Good Foods 0 5 5 0 2.50 Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus target price of $38.55, suggesting a potential downside of 2.44%. Given Simply Good Foods’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Simply Good Foods is more favorable than Sow Good.

Summary

Simply Good Foods beats Sow Good on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.