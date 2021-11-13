Critical Review: Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) versus Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and Berkeley Lights’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Berkeley Lights $64.30 million 26.95 -$41.58 million ($1.00) -25.68

Cytek BioSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Berkeley Lights.

Profitability

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and Berkeley Lights’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A Berkeley Lights -78.76% -28.16% -22.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cytek BioSciences and Berkeley Lights, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Berkeley Lights 0 2 4 0 2.67

Cytek BioSciences currently has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.67%. Berkeley Lights has a consensus target price of $65.40, indicating a potential upside of 154.67%. Given Berkeley Lights’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Cytek BioSciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Cytek BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Berkeley Lights beats Cytek BioSciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

