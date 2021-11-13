Critical Analysis: Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) vs. Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) and Athene (NYSE:ATH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Emergent Capital alerts:

Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.25, meaning that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athene has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Emergent Capital and Athene’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $41.53 million 0.79 $14.50 million $0.06 3.67 Athene $14.76 billion 1.11 $1.54 billion $18.94 4.49

Athene has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital. Emergent Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of Athene shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Athene shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent Capital and Athene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A N/A N/A Athene 13.69% 14.35% 1.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Emergent Capital and Athene, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Athene 0 12 1 0 2.08

Athene has a consensus price target of $71.89, indicating a potential downside of 15.55%. Given Athene’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Athene is more favorable than Emergent Capital.

Summary

Athene beats Emergent Capital on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emergent Capital Company Profile

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products. The Corporate and Other segment includes corporate activities such as corporate allocated expenses, merger and acquisition costs, debt costs, preferred stock dividends, certain integration and restructuring costs, certain stock-based compensation and intersegment eliminations. The company was founded by James R. Belardi and Frank L. Gills in May 2009 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.