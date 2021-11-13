Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. Crexendo has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Crexendo had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $56,100 over the last 90 days. 61.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXDO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Crexendo by 219.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

