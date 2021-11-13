Credits Hits Market Capitalization of $8.27 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Credits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $8.27 million and $282,643.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000513 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

