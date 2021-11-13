Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCPPF. HSBC downgraded shares of S4 Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of S4 Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SCPPF stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. S4 Capital has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

