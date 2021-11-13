Credit Suisse Group Boosts Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $175.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.86.

JKHY opened at $157.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

